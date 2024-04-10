Eid-el-Fitr: Tinubu Greets Muslim Ummah, Calls For Nation Building

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has felicitated with Muslim Ummah at Eid-el-Fitr, an auspicious occasion that signifies the end of Ramadan; a hallowed season which reflects total submission to God Almighty and to His command of sacrifice and service to humankind.

Presidential Spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale in a statement on Tuesday said Tinubu greets the Muslim faithful in Nigeria and all around the world, praying that their supplications and sacrifices this season and even after would receive the fitting rewards from Almighty Allah.

As he emphasized during an iftar with Nigeria’s leaders of thought and conscience, Tnubu appealed to all citizens to come together and rededicate themselves to the noble duty of building the nation, stating: “We are the sculptor, and Nigeria is the clay; we build it the way we desire”.

The President prayed that the lessons, blessings, and the joys of the season abide with us always while wishing Nigerians, Happy Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.