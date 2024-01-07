Betta Edu: Mixed Reactions Trail Payment Of N585m Into Private Account

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The news that the minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu, authorized the payment of N585m to the UBA account of one Oniyelu Bridget Mojisola has sparked debate on social media as some Nigerians are calling for the head of the minister.

The African Examiner recalls that a letter had gone viral where Edu directed the accountant-general of the federation to transfer to Oniyelu Bridget Mojisola.

This development caused uproar on social media and reacting

Rasheed Zubair, media aide to the minister stated that the N585 million grants for vulnerable groups was approved.

Zubair, in a statement on Friday, stated that the transfer of the N585 million followed “due process”.

According to Zubair, Bridget, whose bank account was mentioned to receive the payment, is the project accountant for the Grants for Vulnerable Groups (GVG) scheme.

The media adviser stated that it is “legal in civil service” for a project accountant to receive payments, use funds legally and retire all receipts as evidence of the project.

The statement reads: “It is glaring that the same sponsored disgruntled elements in the past few days have been trying to smear the Honourable Minister, Dr Betta Edu, and stain her integrity because she alerted the Federal Government attention to the ongoing N44.8 Billion Fraud in NSIPA

“These elements have been trying to link her to a phantom fraud and are behind this latest misadventure.

“However, this latest vile effort of theirs is another infantile blackmail doomed for evisceration. For the avoidance, the said N585,198,500.00 was approved, and it is meant for the implementation of grants to vulnerable groups in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ogun, and Lagos states.”



However, some Nigerians are not satisfied in this explanation as they call for the sack of the minister and also a thorough investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Also, there are some netizens who are of the view that the former health commissioner of Cross River did nothing wrong in the matter. The African Examiner gathers some of the thoughts of netizens as seen on X formerly known Twitter.

@farooqkperogi writes: “This is a momentous moment for Tinubu. If he does not fire Edu forthwith and bring her to justice, he has already lost the moral high ground to try Buhari’s corrupt honchos.” Foul Stench of Buhari’s Corruption and Betta Edu.”

@Nwafresh writes: “The amount of money it took Sadiya Umar Farouq 4 years to steal is what Halima Shehu & Betta Edu are moving into different accounts within few months into office.. Indeed, the latter shall be greater than the former. Na now I dy believe am. Dem don finish this country.. Kai.”

@Ohiss writes: “I want you to categorically point where Dr Betta Edu has committed a crime ? Whatever the Minister is doing right now is being backed up by due process. If you need clarification, please ask , but going around tarnishing her image is a no-no.”



@HKenme writes: “Betta has not committed any crime she got an approval and carried out her duties with due diligence pls this matter should rest stop gaslighting the President”



@HABIM2020 writes: “Betta has not committed any crime, don’t let emotions and sentiments becloud your sense of reasoning. It takes you nothing to do your underground investigations before jumping into conclusion. Betta is a woman of integrity and she is so committed to Renewed Hope agenda of PBAT.”



@daddymk11 writes: “Dr Betta Edu has done nothing rather her loyalty and due diligence raised alarm for the misappropriation. Mind you, Betta Edu is among the good if not the best Ministers this country ever had.”



@daddymk11 writes: “Her Excellency Dr. Betta Edu’s progress and laudable achievements within short period as Hon. Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation have restored public faith and confidence to the renewed hope administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR).”



Dr. Chinemerem Dan writes: “The country is an interesting paradox All of you were quiet while Buhari’s squad ran riot & institutionalized corruption Today everyone is up in arms Hushmummy in Hijab was lethal under Buhari but the usual suspects were quiet.”



@emsirs writes: “This is a critical moment for Tinubu. If he doesn’t promptly dismiss Edu and bring her to justice, he will have forfeited the moral authority to challenge Buhari’s corrupt associates.”



@Ojukwu writes: “A civil servant whose annual salary is not up to 6m will suddenly receive 600m in her account and we expect her to comport and not buy plantain chips from the money? All of them including Betta Edu should ordinarily be in EFCC’s office by Monday!”

@KadunaResident writes: “I am publicly calling for the suspension of Betta Edu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation. This is to allow for a full-scale investigation into the activities of her ministry amid VERY STRONG allegations of corruption after just 3 months in office.”



Pastor Okezie J. Atañi writes: “I suggest Betta Edu steps aside till all investigations has been concluded and if othing is found to be foul,she should be reinstated. Enough said.”

@Josi_Elewa writes: “I can’t think of a worse person to make a minister than Betta Edu. I thought you people said BAT has elite scouting knowledge. This is on par with making Adebayo Shittu minister of communications.”



@xagreat writes: “Betta Edu and the accountant General who paid the funds into the private account must go. Remember the accountant general under Buhari looted billions and he is still yet to be jailed.”



@rilwan_ola01 writes: “Is BETTA Edu more powerful than

@officialEFCC and @icpcnigeria. Will she be thoroughly investigated or be protected as usual? Just asking.”



@rilwan_ola01 writes: “The looting and corruption allegations in the humanitarian ministry must not go under the radar . We know most of the mainstream media have been compromised rather than pro good governance and accountability. Betta Edu and her ministry must passed through integrity test.”



@TheSerahIbrahim writes: “Ahn Ahn I heard Betta Edu @edu_betta has been doing Yahoo Yahoo. Well I said it from day 1, she would be the most corrupt one you all will ever see. The thing with Nigeria is that we always forget. The same woman that looted Akwa Ibom dry. There is still more to come.”





