Beware Of Fake Naira Notes, CBN Warns Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Central Bank of Nigeria has warned Nigerians against counterfeit Naira banknotes in circulation.

The apex bank gave this warning on Friday in a notice titled ‘Beware of Counterfeit Naira Banknotes in Circulation’.

The Bank tasked all Deposit Money Banks, Financial Houses, Bureau de Change and the general public to be on guard and take all necessary precautions stressing that it is working with security operatives to apprehend culprits.

The statement said: “The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to the circulation of counterfeit banknotes, especially higher denominations, by some individuals for transactions in food markets and other commercial centres across major cities in the country.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Section 20(4) of the CBN Act (2007) as amended, states that: “It shall be an offence punishable by a term of imprisonment of not less than 5 years for any person to falsify, make or counterfeit any bank note or coin issued by the Bank which is legal tender in Nigeria.”

“The CBN is in constant collaboration with relevant security and financial agencies to confiscate fake Naira banknotes, arrest and prosecute counterfeiters. Members of the public are also encouraged to report anyone suspected of having counterfeit naira notes to the nearest police station, or branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“Meanwhile, all Deposit Money Banks, Financial Houses and Bureau de Change and the general public are enjoined to be more vigilant and take all necessary precautionary measures to curtail the acceptance and distribution of counterfeit notes.”





