Boko Haram Commander Abu Asad, Other Terrorists Killed In Airstrikes – NAF

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Air Force says airstrikes by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai have killed a key Boko Haram figure Abu Asad and other top terrorists.

These airstrikes were carried out on Friday on the Mandara Mountains in Borno State, NAF spokesperson Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet said.

Describing it as “one of the most successful strikes” by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai, he said: “Over 100 heavily armed terrorists were observed throwing banters and moving randomly around the structures which also had four troop carriers. The aftermath of the air strike revealed that two out of the three structures, as well as the entire troop carriers, were destroyed.”

“There are also indications that Abu Asad, a key figure in the Ali Ngulde group under Boko Haram, as well as other terrorists like Ibrahim Nakeeb, Mujaheed Dimtu, Mustafa Munzir, and several fighters, were among the several terrorists eliminated in the air strike,” the NAF imagemaker added in a Saturday statement.

He quoted the Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar as lauding the Air Component Commander and his men for the feet and “keeping the terrorists on their toes”.

“We must continue to justify the trust and confidence the Federal Government and our people have bestowed on us by ensuring that we go all out in making life unbearable for these terrorists and criminals until they surrender or are completely eliminated,” Air Marshall Abubakar was quoted as saying.





