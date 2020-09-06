Ondo 2020: APC Urges Residents to Vote For Continuity

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Saturday in Akure, the Ondo State capital officially flagged off the campaign of its candidate, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, with call on residents to vote for continuity.

Speaking at the rally, the APC Chairman, National Caretaker Committee and Extra Ordinary Convention, Mai Mala Buni.

Buni who doubles as the Yobe State Governor, urged people of the state not to allow anyone to truncate the developmental strides of the present administration.

He disclosed that APC was known for progress and development across all human endeavours.

The Chairman of the National Campaign Committee for Ondo State and Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu said Akeredolu had brought about real development across the state.

He described Akeredolu as progressive minded, and who must be allowed to spend a second term in office for the betterment of the state.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi said Akeredolu had done a lot, adding that there was no place in the state that had not felt the impact of the developmental strides of the Akeredolu-led government.

Fayemi described Akeredolu as an evidence of commitment, compassion and development in the state.

While affirming that all the promises of Akeredolu have been fulfilled, Fayemi gave assurance that all APC members were solidly his (Akeredolu’s) re-election.

He urged all APC supporters to continue to campaign for the party’s victory on October. 10.

In his address, Governor Akeredolu said he was prepared to do much more than his administration had recorded in the last three and a half years in office.

He urged APC members and supporters to reach out to all nooks and crannies of the state for the party to have overwhelming votes.

In attendance at the campaign flag-off were Gov. Atiku Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, Chairman, APC Governor’s Forum, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano, Babagana Zulum of Borno, AbdulRahman AdulRasak of Kwara.

Other governors at the event were Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Sani Bello of Niger and the Deputy Governor of Kogi, Chief David Onoja.

The Minister of Transportations, Rotimi Ameachi; Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Silva; Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Tayo Alasoadura and many other APC chieftains.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed the South west Governorship election for Saturday, October 10, 2020.

