Boko Haram Is In Charge Of Five Communities In Niger State – SSG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahaji Ahmed Matane, Secretary to Niger State Government, has stated that Boko Haram insurgents are controlling 5 communities in the state.

Matane who disclosed this while addressing journalists, stated that Boko Haram insurgents are fully in charge in Hanawanka, Madaka, in Rafi LGA and Kurebe, Gussau, Farina Kuka in Shiroro LGA.

According to him, the terrorists move freely in the affected areas with their sophisticated and menacing weapons. This have forced residents of the communities out of the area to safer places.

Matane said: “We have spent over N2 billion on the security agencies in the ongoing fight against banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities in the last two years.

“We will continue to accord priority attention to the welfare of security personnel deployed to enable them wipeout all those involved in the illegal acts for peace, progress and political stability.

“We equally appealed to residents to volunteer reliable information on movement of bad characters to the nearest security outfits for security action.

“We have also reached out to traditional and religious leaders as well as stakeholders to mobilize residents to support the effort of the government in the ongoing fight against criminal elements.”























