BREAKING: Police Brutality: IGP Bows To Protests, Scraps SARS

Police Brutality: IGP Bows To Protests, Scraps SARS

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has announced the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

He made the announcement around 1.30 pm at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

He said the police unit is dissolved across all formations, the 36 state commands, and the Federal Capital Territory.

He said officers and men currently serving in the unit are to be redeployed with immediate effect.

He said new policing arrangements to address the offences of armed robbery and other violent crimes will be presented in due course.

Nigerians have staged protests across the country to demand the scrapping of the controversial police unit over protracted killings and brutality.

The Nation

