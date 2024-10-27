Botched AFCON Qualifier: Reactions Trail CAF’s Decision Against Libya

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – On Saturday, the internet was set abuzz after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) awarded three points, and three goals to Nigeria for the missed Libya return game.

The African Examiner had earlier reported that the Nigerian Super Eagles accused the Libyan authorities of deliberately diverting their flight and this made the team players officials and players stranded and eventually decided not to honour the 2025 AFCON qualifier against Libya.

CAF, reacting to this development, in a press statement on Saturday by its Chairperson of CAF Disciplinary Board, Ousmane Kane, stated that the decision to award Nigeria the points was taken after revelations by the disciplinary committee set up to look into the matter between the Libya and Nigerian senior football men’s team, discovered that Libya guilty of the inhumane treatment meted out to the Super Eagles.

CAF said the disciplinary board decided that; “The Libya Football Federation is found to have breached Article 31 of the African, Cup of Nations Regulations as well as Articles 82 and 151 of the CAF Disciplinary Code, and that the match No.87 Libya v. Nigeria of the CAF African Cup of Nations Qualifiers 2025 (scheduled to be played on 15 October 2024 in Benghazi) is declared lost by forfeit by Libya (by a score of 3-0).”

Following the conclusion of the board’s findings, CAF also directed that the Libya Football Federation pay a fine of USD 50,000 within 60 days of notification of the present decision.

This development has sparked reactions as some netizens who took to the micro-blogging platform praising the actions of CAF while some netizens were of the view that the decision was a bit too harsh. However, there are some who are of the view that Nigerians living in Libya should be careful as some fanatics in Libya may use the opportunity to attack law-abiding Nigerians residing there.



The African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below:

@Oladapomikky1 writes: “Thank God CAF officials are not from INEC; if not, the decision taken against Libya could have been against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, and guess what the announcement will come at midnight.”



@Enwagboso writes: “The Disciplinary Board of CAF has diligently fulfilled its responsibilities in addressing the breach committed by Libya. Mixing politics with everything is not a good practice. Some Nigerians tried to rationalize Libya’s treatment of the Nigeria team due to their dissatisfaction with the current Nigerian administration. That was unfortunate.”

@bongwe_ncube writes: “But when Nigeria did the same to Libyaand South Africa why did you not intervene?”



@biig_odds writes: “This is not enough, their president and his wife need to apologize.”



@iamkingebuka writes: “A match in a neutral ground would have been a much fairer verdict.”



@thehighestblog writes: “Why are you treating Libya like this? Nigeria did same to them and you are here telling them this Libya should take this issue to the higher authority.”



@raihan_gonja writes: “This is unfair to libya. have you taken any action on nigeria’s treatment too? we will appeal this decision.”



@drpenking writes: “E pain me say the goal no reach 5. Why ripping us? Nwabali alone for score 3 for that Match.”



@Row_Haastrup writes: “Na Nigerians wey Dey Libya I pity. Just be safe.”



@B10Bless writes: “This is really bad from CAF, accepted they didn’t do well, what was the punishment for Nigeria when they did same in the first game at home.”



@Seankleann writes: “@CAF_Online has shown the World that indiscipline and unsportsmanship is not tolerated or allowed in African Football with this rightful verdict and it’s a relief to Super Eagles of Nigeria. I don’t have much to say… Kudos to them.”



@MayJaYBaE writes: “If you think Nigeria did same thing to your country like some people are claiming, why didn’t you all talk? Na we close una mouth???””



@raihan_gonja writes: “This is unfair to libya. have you taken any action on nigeria’s treatment too? we will appeal this decision.”



@Teesaids writes: “Very well done CAF this will set a precedent to all countries going forward that you can’t and mustn’t treat a visiting team in an unfair way.”



@iamgodwinantai writes: “Fantastic decision. If Libya had a case against us on how they were treated when they visited Nigeria, the right thing would have been to properly make a case to CAF, instead of retaliating.”



@Obotu_BS writes: “Kudos to CAF on this decision. Please tell Libya say Nigeria no be their mate.”



@Olalekanakogun writes: “Nigerians in Libya, please stay safe. Have a beautiful e-Jubilation!.”



@Nwafresh writes: “They want to K!ll our players by diverting their plan to another location when the pilot had warned about the fuel shortage. This alone should attract a 2 year ban or more.. A review of this judgment on Libyan Football Federation should be made.”