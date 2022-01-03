Wike Bans Prostitution,Nightclubbing In Rivers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has placed a ban on all nightclub activities, including night-time trading and street prostitution along Abacha road and surrounding streets in Port Harcourt with immediate effect.

“No responsible government should continue to tolerate the open display and solicitation of sexual services, drug abuse and public intoxication that takes place along the streets and public areas abutting some of these nightclubs, lounges and bars by the youths, some, as young as under 14 years,” the governor stated.

Also, the governor banned street trading within and around Birabi Street, Hotel Presidential, GRA Junction up to Tombia Street, Rumuola Junction surroundings and under the flyover, Rumuogba Junction, Okoronodu Junction surroundings, among others.

Governor Wike also cautioned truck pushers, scavengers and illegal refinery operators who he blamed for the harmful soot that has continue to be an issue in the state.