BREAKING: Access Bank CEO, Herbert Wigwe, Dies In Helicopter Crash

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Group Chief Executive Officer, Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe, has been reported dead.

Wigwe was said to have died following a helicopter crash in California near the Nevada border, United States of America.

However, it’s not confirmed whether his wife or children were involved.

New York Times reports that no survivors have been located as of Saturday morning, the authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that the Eurocopter EC130 helicopter crashed at around 10 p.m. local time near Nipton, Calif., an unincorporated community about 60 miles south of Las Vegas in eastern San Bernardino County.

It was unclear on Saturday morning where the helicopter departed from and where it was headed.

Details later…





