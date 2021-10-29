2023:APC, PDP Crisis As Jega, Agbakoba, Utomi Launch New Political Party

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As plans for the 2023 elections draw near, the National Consultative Front (NCFront), is about to launch a new political party.

The group, which is made up of Prof Pat Utomi, Prof Attahiru Jega, Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) and other notable members disclosed that NCFront will launch a“credible alternative mega ideological party by November” on Friday.

A statement by Tanko Yunusa, Head of Public Affairs, stated that the target is to “depose the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)”.

He stated that the consensus among NCFront members is the exploration of electoral alliance with political parties already existing who have the same ideological values.

The spokesman stated that the group has mobilised stakeholders to look into the modalities of making sure of equal benefits and responsibilities for partners who want to join the mega party.

Yunusa said Utomi’s meeting with Jega, a former Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, and Agbakoba, will look into how to get the civil society, labour movement, like-minded individuals, political leaders, and groups on board.

“The Nigerian people and electorates are tired of the present exploitative misrule of the country by both these parties and have therefore rejected them ahead of the 2023 elections.

“It has become an historical duty for leaders of conscience under the umbrella of the NCFront given the rescue mission of the Front to provide a formidable credible alternative for our frustrated electorates and citizens ahead of the 2023 elections.

"This is in order to save Nigeria from a looming anarchy that may arise from hostilities against the 2023 elections based on the perception that it holds no value and genuine promises for the survival of Nigerians and Nigeria", the statement added.
























