(BREAKING): Again, Unknown Gunmen kill Policeman In Soludo’s LGA

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The alarming Insecurity and barbaric killings in parts of South East Nigeria, particularly Anambra and Imo States continued on Sunday as some hoodlums killed a police man in Anambra.

Despite efforts by the State Governor professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo to find a solution to the ugly development, it has continued unabated.

Only on Friday, the governor visited the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in detention in Abuja.

While the news of his visit was still making the rounds ,armed men on Sunday killed a policeman at Eke Oko, in Aguata Council area of Anambra state.

An eye witness account has it that deceased policeman who was riding on his motorcycle was blocked along the road by his assailants who shot and killed him on the spot.

The incident occurred on Sunday, 15th May around 6:10pm.As at the time of this report, his corpse is still lying at the scene of the attack.

Aguata, which is the local government area of the Governor, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo has come under serious attack by unknown gunmen since after the Governor declared war on them on assumption of duty two months ago.