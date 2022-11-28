Fire Guts Shops In Onitsha Main Market

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A section of the popular Onitsha, main market, in Anambra State, South East Nigeria, has been gutted by a mysterious fire which has damaged goods worth several millions of naira.

As at the time of filing this report, cause of the inferno , which reportedly began around midnight is yet to be ascertained.

However, Sources in the market, disclosed that the fire disaster affected the area called Kano Street.

According to him, efforts by the State fire fighters who arrived the scene shortly to put out the fire have not been successful as the devastating inferno continued raging.

The state Chief fire officer, Engr Martin Agbili, who confirmed the ugly development said his men were promptly deployed to the area immediately they were alerted.

“At about 0220hrs (2.20am) of Monday 28-11-2022, Anambra State Fire Service, received a distress call of fire outbreak at Kano Street behind Main Market, Onitsha.

“However, we deployed our fire truck and firefighters to scene of fire and they have been working there. They have gone for refilling of the fire truck twice” he disclosed .

It would be recalled the market believed to be one of the biggest markets in West Africa, had in the past experienced several fire incidences.