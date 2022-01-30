2023: Tinubu, Osinbajo ‘II Fight Each Other, Jeopardize Southwest Chances – Primate Ayodele

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Sunday issued another revelation about the 2023 Presidential race in Nigeria.

Primate Ayodele disclosed that the Presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will spoil the chances of the Southwest.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele, stated that the presidential ambition of the two political bigwigs will lead to a fallout between them.

According to him, both APC stalwarts will fight each other.

African Examiner recalls that although Tinubu had declared his intention there are rumors that Osinbajo is also nursing a similar ambition but he has not officially made the announcement.

However, the cleric called on the party leaders to quickly resolve the pending crisis between both chieftains as far as their political ambition is concerned.

‘’I foresee a fallout between the national leader of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

“This will happen due to the presidential ambition of both of them. It will lead to a fight between them if not well handled.

‘’Also, unless the party leaders make moves to settle the rift, their ambition will cost the South-West zone its chances in the 2023 presidential race. There will be confusion which will make South West lose what they don’t expect,” Primate Ayodele concluded.