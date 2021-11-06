BREAKING: Anambra Decides2021: Gov Obiano, Wife Cast Their Vote

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov Willie Obiano and his wife Ebelechukwu have casted their vote, at ERI pri sch at 9:28am, Polling Unit 004, Otuocha Ward Ward 1, Aguleri in Anbra East LGA.

The Governor who spoke to The Nation immediately after casting his vote said, “I ask Anambra people to come out and vote. Everywhere is peaceful. Come out and vote,”























