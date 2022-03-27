Super Eagles Resume Training After Returning From Kumasi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Saturday evening in Abuja resumed training ahead of their second leg 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off against the Black Stars of Ghana.

African Examiner reports that the team had returned to Nigeria in the early hours of Saturday after a goaless draw with Ghana on Friday in the first leg.

Our correspondent reports that the training which was mainly a recovery session took place at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, where the tean had been training before leaving for Kumasi for the first leg.

The training was supervised by coach Augustine Eguavoen, and was more of a recovery training, but those that did not feature in the first leg had a more intense session.

The team is expected to continue its daily training ahead of Tuesday’s make or mar return leg for a slot at the Qatar 2022 World Cup billed for Nov. 21 to Dec. 18.

African Examiner reports that the all -important winner takes all match will be played at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja by 6.00 p.m.

NAN