Ebubeagu Commander Killed In Ebonyi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gunmen have killed the commander of Ebubeagu security outfit in Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Mr. Magnus Iganda.

Mr. Iganda was killed yesterday morning.

A resident in the area, who is also the Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ezza North local government area, Mr. Emeka Nwonu, confirmed the incident in a statement.

Mr Nwonu, who described the Ebubeagu commander’s killing as shocking and barbaric, called on security agencies to fish out his killers.

He said: ”The All Progressives Congress, APC Ezza North Local Government Area has received with shock, the sad news of the gruesome murder of the Commander of Ebubeagu Security Outfit, Ezza North Local Government Area, Mr Magnus Iganga, by yet-to-be identified gunmen in the early hours of today.

“The news about his killing is shocking, and we wonder why some individuals take delight in the termination of lives of fellow humans instead of being the keepers of those fellows as instructed by the scriptures to be our brothers’ keepers.”

Police spokesperson Loveth Odah could not be reached for comments at press time.