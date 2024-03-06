UPDATED: Appeal Court Affirms Julius Abure As Labour Party Chairman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Court Of Appeal in Abuja has affirmed Julius Abure as the Chairman of the Labour Party (LP).

Abure has been in a protracted legal conflict with Lamidi Apapa who laid claim to the party’s chairmanship.

The African Examiner writes that the appellate court on Wednesday set aside the judgment of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory which restrained Abure and two others from showcasing themselves as national officers of the party.

However, in the judgment on Wednesday, Justice Hamman Barka directed that the high court made a mistake to have assumed jurisdiction on the matter.

Delivering judgment in the appeal filed by Abure challenging the decision of the high court, Justice Barka who led a three-member panel of Justices of the Court of Appeal, held that Abure’s appeal had merit and was allowed.

He said: “The judgement of the lower court is hereby set aside.”

The judge also awarded a cost of N1 million against the respondents to Abure.