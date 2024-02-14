I’m Eager To Take Over Super Eagles – Amuneke

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Super Eagles winger, Emmanuel Amuneke, has stated that he is willing to take charge of the team after the uncertainties hovering around the future of head coach, Jose Peseiro.

The African Examiner recalls that Jose Peseiro led the Super Eagles to a second-place finish at the recently concluded 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The contract of the Portuguese, however, ended with the tournament as there are calls for him to be fired and replaced by a local coach.

Amuneke, who once worked as assistant coach to Austine Eguavoen in the Super Eagles stated that he is ready to serve the country again.

“I am a Nigerian, all my life I have served Nigeria as a player. If Nigerians now find me fit to add value to the team, of course, it is a welcome development,” Amuneke said in an interview on Central Television.

“But for now it is not necessary to talk about this issue.

“We have to support the team and other Nigerians, they are going through a lot of sadness.

“We all want the best for our country, the best for our football. This has to be respected.”





