BREAKING: CAF Rules In Favor of Nigeria In Botched Libya Vs Nigeria Nations Cup Qualifier

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Disciplinary Committee of the Confederation of African Football has ruled in favor of Nigeria in the recent football crisis between Nigeria and Libya.

The committee thus awarded the Super Eagles of Nigeria 3 points and 3 goals in the botched African Cup of Nations qualifier match between Libya and Nigeria.

African Examiner reports that the Libyan football federation has also been fined a sum of $50,000 to be paid within 60 days of the ruling.

It was found that a plane carrying Nigeria football officials the players was diverted to another airport 300km in Libya away from the venue of the return match in Benghazi even when the pilot told them he was low on fuel.

The CAF decision reads in parts as follows:

1. The Libya Football Federation is found to have breached Article 31 of the AfricanCup of Nations Regulations as well as Articles 82 and 151 of the CAF Disciplinary Code.

2. The match No.87 Libya v. Nigeria of the CAF African Cup of Nations Qualifiers 2025 (scheduled to be played on 15 October 2024 in Benghazi) is declared lost by forfeit by Libya (by a score of 3-0).

3 The Libya Football Federation is ordered to pay a fine of USD 50,000.

4.The fine is to be paid within 60 days of notification of the present decision.

5. All other and further motions or prayers for relief are dismissed.

