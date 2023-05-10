W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: Court Adjourns LP, Obi’s Petition Against Tinubu To May 17

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, May 10th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidential Election Petition Court has adjourned to next Wednesday, May 17, the petition against the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, by the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The court took the decision on the request for adjournment by parties to the petition.



