BREAKING: Court Adjourns LP, Obi’s Petition Against Tinubu To May 17

BREAKING: Court Adjourns LP, Obi’s Petition Against Tinubu To May 17Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, May 10th, 2023
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidential Election Petition Court has adjourned to next Wednesday, May 17, the petition against the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, by the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
The court took the decision on the request for adjournment by parties to the petition.
