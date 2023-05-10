BREAKING: Court Adjourns LP, Obi’s Petition Against Tinubu To May 17

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidential Election Petition Court has adjourned to next Wednesday, May 17, the petition against the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, by the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The court took the decision on the request for adjournment by parties to the petition.