(BREAKING): Court Declares Adeleke Osun PDP Gov Candidate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Justice Nathaniel Emmanuel of the Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo has affirmed Senator Ademola Adeleke as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Osun governorship election slated for July 16 2022.

The judge dismissed a suit filed by Prince Dotun Babayemi, seeking to be declared the candidate of PDP.

He nullified the primary election that produced Babayemi, which was held at WOCDIF event center, Osogbo on March 8th 2022.

Justice Emmanuel affirmed Senator Ademola Adeleke as the valid elected PDP candidate for the poll.

Details Shortly…