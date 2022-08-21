Boxing: Anthony Joshua Loses Rematch To Oleksandr Usyk

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Oleksandr Usyk has again defeated Anthony Joshua to retain his heavyweight world titles.

Both boxers met on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia, 11 months after Usyk dominated Joshua over 12 rounds in London.

Joshua was awarded a 115-113 decision by the first judge.

However, Usyk was awarded the bout 115-113 and 116-112 by the other two judges.

I’m not a 12 round fighter, look at me, I’m a new breed of heavyweights, Mike Tyson, Sonny Liston, Jack Dempsey, ‘you don’t throw combinations like Rocky Marciano’. “I’m 18 stone, I’m heavy, it’s hard work.

“This guy here is a phenomenal talent, we’re going to cheer for him three times,” Joshua said after the fight.