How Presidential Poll Failed To Meet Nigerians’ Expectations -US Envoy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, has stated that the presidential polls of February 25 failed to meet the expectations of Nigerians.

Leonard acknowledged that there are many Nigerians who are angry and frustrated with the results and some are celebrating their victories.

She made this known in an op-ed, ‘The Elections of February 25’ as she heaped praises on Nigerians for demonstrating their dedication to democracy.

She also commended Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar for their decision to take the legal path in contesting the presidential elections.

The statement partly reads: “The people of Nigeria demonstrated their dedication to democracy on February 25, but there are many angry and frustrated Nigerians as well as many who are celebrating victories they believe were hard-fought and well-earned.

“In the coming days, it will be important for the future of this country that Nigerians not let their differences divide them, and that the legally established process for resolving challenges to the election be allowed to take its course.

“For the first time, four presidential candidates won at least one state, and the top three each won 12 states based on these initial results.

“In the National Assembly elections, even with results still incomplete, we already know that changes are afoot: seven sitting governors lost in their attempts to win election to the Assembly; the Labor Party has won at least seven seats in the Senate; the NNPP has won at least 11 seats in the House of Representatives.”