BREAKING : Court Sentences Bobrisky To 6 Months Imprisonment Without Option Of Fine

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Controversial cross-dresser Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky has been sentenced to six months imprisonment without any option of fine for abusing the Nigeria currency – naira.

Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court, Lagos in her sentence said the judgment will serve as a deterrent to others who are fond of abusing and mutilating the Naira.