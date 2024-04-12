W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING : Court Sentences Bobrisky To 6 Months Imprisonment Without Option Of Fine

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Friday, April 12th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Controversial cross-dresser Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky has been sentenced to six months imprisonment without any option of fine for abusing the Nigeria currency – naira. 

Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court, Lagos in her sentence said the judgment will serve as a deterrent to others who are fond of abusing and mutilating the Naira.

