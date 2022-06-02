Jim Iyke Debunks Religion Conversion To Islam

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Actor Jim Iyke has debunked news of his conversion to Islam.

The movie star, in a recent video while acknowledging respect for all religions, stressed he had no plans to ever convert as he’s totally committed to his faith.

Iyke explained it became pertinent for him to speak up and clarify the matter because certain lines should never be crossed by the ‘unscrupulous’ blogger peddling the rumour.

Clarifying the matter, the film star said: “I felt it is necessary to address certain rumours that have been making the rounds lately. Usually, I don’t pay any attention to these aimless rumours because it’s not my cup of tea but certain lines shouldn’t be crossed.

I made a movie in Ghana called “Zanku Boys”, to be out July 29. It’s a movie about religious fanatics.

“Someone took the pictures from that movie and it ended up in the hands of a rather unscrupulous blogger and he said I had converted my faith.”