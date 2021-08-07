You Have No Excuse For Cancelling June 12 Election, Afenifere Tells IBB

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Afenifere a Yoruba socio-cultural group, has stated that the excuse Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), former military head of state, gave for annulling the June 12 election is an insult on the intelligence of Nigerians.

It could be recalled that IBB had annulled the June 12, 1993, general election considered by most Nigerians as the freest and fairest poll in the country’s history.

Speaking in an interview , IBB had stated that he annulled the election to prevent a coup d’etat.

Reacting, Sola Ebiseni, secretary-general of Afenifere, described Babangida’s comment as “a sour taste in the mouth”.

“Babangida has not said a new thing worthy of any reaction in respect of his treasonable acts of the annulment of the adjudged freest and fairest election in the country’s political history,” he said.

“Nigerians are not interested in any excuse being given by IBB. It is even most preposterous that IBB will only now be insulting the intelligence of Nigerians that he annulled their mandate to forestall a violent coup, which, by reasonable inference, he was aware of.

“He lost the opportunity of being the hero of democracy and father of a new Nigeria, an eternal regret that no whitewashing on television can redeem.

“However, it is no gain saying the fact that the present administration has made saints of all previous administrations in every aspect of governance.”























