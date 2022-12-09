(BREAKING): Croatia Beat Brazil On Penalty, Book Semi-Finals Place

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Croatia beat Brazil 4-2 on penalties on Friday to set up a World Cup semi-final against Argentina or the Netherlands.

The match finished 1-1 after extra time, with Bruno Petkovic cancelling out Neymar’s brilliant solo opener.

The World Cup quarter-final between Croatia and Brazil went to penalties after the match finished 1-1 at the end of extra time.

Neymar scored at the end of the first period of extra time but Bruno Petkovic levelled in the 117th minute in remarkable scenes in Qatar.

Neymar equaled Pele’s record of 77 Brazil goals after scoring against Croatia. The forward fired home from close range in extra time to put Brazil ahead and match

Pele’s tally, achieved between 1957 and 1971.

