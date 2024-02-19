BREAKING: EFCC Quizzes Former Kwara Gov Ahmed

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed, is being quizzed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over transactions running into billions of naira during his time as governor of the state.

The former Kwara governor was seen arriving at the Ilorin office of the anti-graft agency on Monday morning.

The African examiner gathered that he was invited by the EFCC and is currently answering questions as to how these monies under his administration were spent.

Ahmed was governor of the North Central state between May 2011 and May 2019 before he handed over to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

He was once quizzed in May 2021 by a crack team of operatives at the EFCC headquarters in the Jabi area of Abuja, the nation’s capital, in connection with the alleged diversion of funds to the tune of about N9 billion from the coffers of the Kwara State Government.

The money was alleged to have been diverted during Ahmed’s tenure as governor of the state, and when he served as the Commissioner for Finance in the administration of ex-Governor Bukola Saraki.





