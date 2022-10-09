Police Launch Investigation Into Deaths Of 5 Family Members In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Enugu State, (CP) Ahmed Ammani, has ordered the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (CIID) of the Command to conduct a full-scale investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the sudden and unnatural death of one Mrs. Chinyere Odoh, her two two children, as well as two sisters.

The names of the deceased children are, Udochukwu Odoh female aged 7 and Chukwuemeka Odoh male aged 4, while the two sisters, inluded Martina Ezeme and Ngozi Ezeme.

According to the police Command they died “in their apartment at Amutenyi in Obollo-Afor community of Udenu Local Government Area, which was reported at about 9.25am of today, 08/10/2022.

The Command’s Spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe DSP, in a statement made available to Newsmen Saturday night said “the Commissioner, while describing the incident as unfortunate and expressing his condolences to the family members and friends of the deceased persons, has further directed that the investigation be thoroughly carried out and concluded within the shortest possible time.

“Meanwhile, preliminary investigation reveals that the said deceased persons went to bed the previous night and were not seen in the morning.

“However, their lifeless bodies were found in two (2) separate rooms they slept in, when Police Operatives from Udenu Police Division of the Command, who swiftly responded to a distress call on the incident, forced-opened the doors of the rooms.

“They were immediately moved to the hospital and confirmed dead by doctors on duty, and their corpses deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy. Further development will be communicated.