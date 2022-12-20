(BREAKING): Fake New Naira Notes Circulating In Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The new naira notes are already being counterfeited, four days after they were rolled out to the public by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) through the commercial banks.

In a video which has now gone viral, a man was heard saying his wife, who operates a Point of Sale (PoS) machine was given a counterfeited N1,000 new naira note.

He displayed the genuine and counterfeit new naira notes for viewers to spot the difference.

He said: “Ladies and gentlemen. Fake money is in town now. People should be very careful. This is the original one, while this is the fake one.

“My wife is doing a PoS business, someone gave her this money, but we do not know who it was. We later discovered that the money was fake.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had last month unveiled the new notes of the three highest denominations of the Nigerian currency: N200, N500 and N1,000.

The unveiling was done at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, shortly before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council meeting.