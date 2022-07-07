(BREAKING): FG Declares July 11, 12 Public Holidays For Eld Kabir

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has declared Monday, July 11 and Tuesday, July 12 as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government.

He congratulated all Muslims and Nigerians on the occasion.

“I call on Muslims to continue to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) and to also use the period to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of the country, considering the challenges of insecurity we face at the moment,” Aregbesola said.

The Minister assured the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is “committed to the security of lives and properties of all Nigerians, empowering the citizens for successful living, the provisions of social investments programmes and adequate security in the schools.”

Aregbesola, while wishing Muslims a happy Eid-el Kabir celebration, urged Nigerians to take responsibility by reporting any suspicious individuals and criminal activities they observed around them to law enforcement agencies.