BREAKING: Fugitive Maina Extradited To Nigeria To Face Trial

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, PRTT, Abdulrasheed Maina, has been carted back to Nigeria preparing to face his ongoing money laundering trial.

African Examiner recalls that security operatives of the Nigerian Intelligence Service and anti-corruption agents, on Monday evening, nabbed Abdulrasheed Maina in Niger republic.

Maina failed repeatedly to appear in court for the continuation of his trial and this made Justice Abang to revoke his bail.

The ex-pension boss was received at the airport by men of the Nigeria Police Force at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Thursday when he arrived the country. His flight landed at the Airport at 2.15 pm.

Speaking with newsmen, the commissioner of Police in charge of Interpol stated that Maina was returned back to Nigeria on the orders of the IGP, Mohammed Adamu.

Spread the love





















