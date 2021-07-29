Hushpuppi: Order IGP To Investigate Abba Kyari, PDP Tells Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) to order the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, to interrogate the accusation of a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, in a $1m fraud involving alleged international fraudster, Ramon Abbas aka Hushpuppi.

The party made this known in a statement on Thursday titled, ‘Abba Kyrai: PDP Demands Full Investigation’. It was signed by PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

African Examiner had earlier reported that the United States District Court for the Central District of California said Hushpuppi used Kyari to arrest and jail a co-conspirator, Chibuzo Vincent, after the latter threatened to expose a $1m fraud committed against a Qatari businessman.

According to the document, Hushpuppi worked with 28-year-old Abdulrahman Juma from Kenya, and 40-year-old Chibuzo Vincent from Nigeria. Other are Yusuf Anifowoshe, 26; Rukayat Fashola, 28; and Bolatito Agbabiaka, 34.

The document added that Hushpuppi allegedly hunted Vincent after a dispute broke out among the team and after the latter threatened to expose the fraud to the Qatari businessman.

But in a Facebook post on Thursday, Kyari explained that Hushpuppi called his office and reported a death threat from someone about two years ago.

The cop said the suspect, Vincent, was arrested but later released after investigations revealed that “they are long- time friends who have money issues between them”. Kyari also said he did not receive any money from Hushpuppi.

Reacting in its statement, the PDP demanded a forensic investigation into the allegations against Kyari.

The statement partly read, “The revelation of the involvement of Kyari, the head of Nigeria’s intelligence response unit, as a receiver of proceeds of international fraud is worrisome, disturbing and a stain on the integrity of our nation.

“It is indeed disquieting that the integrity of our nation has fallen so abysmally low under the corrupt and fraud-patronizing President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress administration, to the extent that the head of its police intelligence unit is being charged in connection with international fraud.

Our party demands that the APC administration should not sweep this matter under the carpet given the manifest rapport between Kyari and some top APC leaders. We urge President Buhari not to ‘ease out’ this case of corruption but should immediately restore the integrity and image of our nation by allowing for a forensic investigation of the suspect.

“Moreover, if this Abba Kyari matter is not well handled, it will be a permanent stain on the reputation of our police, security system and our nation at large.

“The PDP, therefore, asks President Buhari to direct the Inspector General of Police to take in Abba Kyari for questioning and if found culpable, he should be handed over to the FBI.”

Earlier in a plea agreement document sighted on Wednesday, Hushpuppi pleaded guilty as charged.

(PUNCH)























