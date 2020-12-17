W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: Katsina Governor Says Abducted Schoolboys Released

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Thursday, December 17th, 2020



Spread the love

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has confirmed the release of all the abducted students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

Masari, who gave the confirmation on Thursday in Katsina, said the students released were 344.

The governor added that the government had already sent vehicles to convey the children to Katsina, the state capital.

He said that arrangements had been made for their medical treatment, adding that the government did not pay ransom for the release.

AFRICAN EXAMINER reports that the abducted students were taken from Katsina to Zamfara by their abductors.

Related Posts


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=58394

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

FIDELITY

uba

FirstBank

NNPC

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us