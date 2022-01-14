Declare For Presidency, Nigerians On Twitter Tell Peter Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians on Twitter have enjoined former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi to declare for the office of Nigerian president in the 2023 general election.

This development made the renowned economist trend on the social media App.

African Examiner recalls that Peter Obi participated in the last general election as the vice presidential candidate to Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party.

This development is coming on the heels of the announcement by Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a chieftain of the All progressives Congress. (APC), that he will be running for president.

Here are some of the comments on Twitter:

@Henry Shield writes: “Peter Obi/Seye Makinde ticket. What is PDP doing when they literally have the best candidates? Your Excellency, Mr Peter Obi @PeterObi Okwute Ndigbo, STEP OUT, sir!!!!

@Ayomid writes: “Mr Peter Obi is a very brilliant man, a man I would support for public office.”

@ManLikeIcey writes: “Peter Obi doesn’t participate in share the money politics; that’s why many South-East leaders don’t like him.”

@ayemojubar writes: “Moghalu – ADC + 3rd force. Peter Obi / Makinde – PDP. Whatever from APC. At least let’s have a reasonable, intellectual and contending election for once in 2023. An election that voters will have a choice.

@RealOlaudah writes: “In saner climes, presidential materials like Akinwunmi Adesina, Peter Obi, Makinde, Duke, Okonjo-Iweala etc., are goaded into the race with campaign donations by private/corporate citizens. In Nigeria, old thieves alight & take over the sphere with their stashed wealth. Difference.”

@ogaten10 writes: “Peter Obi was not frugal or stingy. He was prudent and handled govt resources judiciously.”

@firstclassjerry writes: “I am a full blooded Yoruba boy from Tinubu’s LG in Osun state but I’ll vote for a Peter Obi if he’s contesting against a Bola Tinubu.”

@novieverest writes: “The only way I will support Atiku is if he decides to be vice for Peter Obi or Seyi Makinde.”

@scarce_moon writes: “PDP should give us a better candidate, but please not Atiku. You can’t tell me Atiku is all you have. Peter Obi, Seyi Makinde, give us a better candidate, please but not Atiku.”

@Em3kaKalu writes: “I really wish PDP will give their ticket to either Peter Obi or Monye then throw their whole weight behind them. Let’s see something.”

@NewtonIkire writes: “Dear Peter Obi, we are waiting, sir; we are waiting… Please, make the call.

“The south-east people have seriously promoted the agitation for a power shift to the Southeast.”