Rivers Attorney General Quits Amidst Wike, Fubara Feud

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor, the Rivers Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice has resigned his appointment.



Adangor said this in a letter dated April 24 and addressed to the office of the Secretary to the State Government on Wednesday in Port Harcourt.



“I wish to state for the record, that I am no longer willing to continue to serve in the administration of His Excellency Sir Siminialaye Fubara, governor of Rivers in any capacity whatsoever.



“It is important to mention that the governor had in the past couple of weeks willfully interfered in the performance of my duties as the Honorable Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of the state by directing me not to defend, oppose or appear in suits instituted against the Attorney-General and the government of Rivers by persons admittedly hired and sponsored by the government of Rivers,” he said.



NAN reports that Gov. Siminialaye Fubara had on April 23, approved a slight cabinet reshuffle which affected Adangor and the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Isaac Kamalu, who were believed to be loyal to the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

Adangor was redeployed to the Ministry of Special Duties, while Kamalu was transferred to the Ministry of Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment.

However, Adangor in a letter rejected his new posting and resigned from the cabinet.(NAN)