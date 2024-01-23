BREAKING: Kunle Oluomo Impeached As Ogun Assembly Speaker

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kunle Oluomo has been impeached as the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly.

Eighteen of the 36 members of State Assembly voted for Oluomo’s impeachment at plenary session on Tuesday.

Oluomo was impeached for alleged embezzlement of funds, highhandedness and related offences.

The Assembly immediately elected a member, Oludaisi Elemide, as the new Speaker.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had on September 6, 2022, arraigned Oluomo before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos over an alleged N2.475bn money laundering.

Oluomo was arraigned alongside three others: Oladapo Samuel, Adeyemo Taiwo, and Adeyanju Nimota Amoke (now at large) on 11 counts of conspiracy, forgery, stealing, and money laundering preferred against them by the EFCC.

The EFCC’s prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN) had told the court that the defendants committed the alleged offences between 2019 and 2022.

He said that the incident took place in Ogun State.

Oyedepo told the court that they stole the sum of N2.475bn from the treasury of the Ogun State House of Assembly.

Oluomo was, however, granted bail while the trial continues.





