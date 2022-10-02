2023: Court Reserves Judgment Over Case Seeking Nullification Of Enugu APC Governorship Pry Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Federal High Court sitting in Enugu presided over by Hon. Justice Ibrahim Nyaure Buba has reserved judgment for 13th, October 2022, on a suit filed by two members of the Enugu State chapter of the All progressive Congress APC, seeking the nullification of the party’s primary election that produced Chief Uche Nnaji, as the party’s 2023 gubernatorial Candidate in the state.

The plaintiffs, Engr. Obed Eneh and Hon. Kingsley Uduji, had onbehalf of members of the party and delegates dragged the defendants, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, and the national leadership of the APC to Court over alleged illegality and total violation of the electoral Act and the APC’s constitution during the said primary election conducted in May 2022.

In the suit No FHC/EN/CS/136/2022, Uduji and Eneh, are praying the Court through their Counsel, Barrister Chukwudi Igwe, not to allow the said primary stand as its organizers completely failed to abide by the rules governing the political game.(Guber Primary).

Aside not complying with the Electoral Act and APC constitution in conducting the said primary election, the plaintiffs are equally arguing that the Chief Ugochukwu Agballa, led State Executive Committee of the party which the national leadership of the APC relied on in conducting the controversial primary were not legitimately elected into office, and as such, lacked the powers to perform such sensitive assignment.

Meanwhile, Justice Buba, has notified Counsels to the parties in the matter of the judgment date.

However, as the judgment is being awaited, the mainstream Chairman of APC in the state, Comrade Adolphus Ude, has expressed optimism that the plaintiffs would get justice in the end.

He said his confidence and faith in the Nigeria judiciary remains absolute and unshakable “because it remains the last hope of a common man and temple of justice.

According to Ude, who is the pioneer Deputy state Chairman of the party in the state, “we have absolute confidence in the Nigeria judicial system, and believing God that the Court is going to normalize all the recent anomalies perpetrated in Enugu APC by some selfish and strangers who joined our fold through the back door.