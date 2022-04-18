(BREAKING) : Lagos Govt Shuts Down Chrisland Schools

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Government has shut down all Chrisland Schools in Lagos State indefinitely.

This followed a controversy generated over an “immoral act” engaged in by students of the school during a trip to Dubai.

The shutdown notice was contained in a press statement on Monday.

African Examiner had reported that pupils from the elite private school located in Victoria Garden City had embarked on a trip to Dubai to participate in the World School Games between March 10 and 13, 2022 when the incident happened.

Following the incident, the school authorities suspended the student indefinitely, stating that she was “a major actor” in an “immoral act”.

But the mother of the student claimed that her daughter was drugged and raped by some male students of the school.

Efforts to reach the school for clarification proved abortive as of the time of filing this report.