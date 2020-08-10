JAMB, Universities Meet to Review 2020 Admission Dates

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has hinted it is considering a new date for the commencement of the 2020/2021 university admission process.

Following this, JAMB in its weekly bulletin released Sunday said it has scheduled a meeting with all the tertiary institutions in the country for today (Monday) on the delayed exercise.

The agency’s spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin explained that the meeting would consider the possibility of ensuring that the institutions either delayed or prolonged their screening to accommodate candidates, who would be taking their terminal examinations to be conducted by agencies, including the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), the National Examinations Council (NECO), and National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB).

Recall that the JAMB had earlier issued a directive to all tertiary institutions to commence their admission exercise from August 20.

Benjamin said the board desired that all candidates, who had taken its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), be given equal opportunity to compete for the available openings.

“This is the reason for its call for another meeting with all the institutions with a view to amending the earlier and mutually-agreed date for the conduct of post-UTME screening and other processes.

“It is in view of this that the board is working to pre-empt any unpalatable situation that may arise if institutions conduct their admissions without accommodating the vast number of candidates that are about to take their O’level examinations.

“Consequently, the board will, at the meeting, be looking at the possibility of ensuring that the various institutions either delay or prolong their screening to accommodate candidates, who will be taking the 2020 O’level examinations to be conducted by WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, etc’’ JAMB indicated.

The change in the agency’s admission schedule was necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced total lockdown of all sectors of the nation’s economy.

The rescheduled 2020 WAEC is to commence Monday, August 17, 2020.