W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Breaking: Lai Mohammed Describes Lagos Panel Report As “Tales By Moonlight”, Insists No Massacre At Lekki Tollgate

Posted by Breaking News, Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021




more

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Tuesday, insisted that there was no “massacre” at the Lekki toll gate on October 20, 2020.

Mohammed, who also described the leaked report of the Lagos State panel as fake, stated this at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

The nine-member panel had in its leaked report alleged that at least nine persons were killed at the Lekki toll plaza when soldiers and policemen stormed the scene to disperse protesters on October 20, 2020.



However, Mohammed described the allegations as “tales by moonlight”.

Details later…

Related Posts


more
            more

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=71050

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us