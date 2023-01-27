BREAKING NEWS: Tribunal Sacks Adeleke As Osun Governor

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Election Petition Tribunal chaired by Justice Tertse Kume has sacked Osun Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke. The tribunal sacked Adeleke due to over voting in many polling units across the state.

Justice Tetsea Kume, who delivered the majority judgment, stated that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) failed to substantially comply with the constitution and the provisions of the Electoral Act.

He deducted the over-voting from the votes scored by the candidates and declared that Oyetola won the election, having polled 314,921 votes, while Adeleke’s score was scaled down to 290,266 votes

The majority judgment of two judges against one ruled that Certificate of Return be withdrawn from Adeleke and issued to Adegboyega Oyetola.

Meanwhile, Senator Ademola Adeleke has described the judgement of the governorship tribunal as “a miscarriage of justice”, vowing to challenge the ruling at the Court of Appeal.



Reacting to the tribunal judgement, Adeleke faulted the resolution of the over-voting question in favour of Mr Oyetola, calling it “an unfair interpretation against the will of majority of voters” “I call on our people to remain calm. We will appeal the judgement and we are sure justice will be done. Let our people be reassured that we will do everything possible to retain this widely acclaimed mandate.” He declared