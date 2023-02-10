BREAKING: PDP Expels Senator Nnamani, 6 Others Over Alleged Anti Party Activities

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The hammer of the opposition people’s Democratic party PDP has fallen on ex- governor of Enugu state, and incumbent Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial district in the Nation Assembly, NASS, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani, as the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Party on Friday expelled him and six others over alleged anti party activities.

The party had last month January slammed Suspension on Senator Nnamani.

However, the PDP NWC at the end of its 566th meeting held today in Abuja via a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, announced the expulsion of Nnamani and six others.

The statement explained that the party approved the expulsion owing to anti-party activities and other grave offenses in violation of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

Expelled along side the Senator are,

Hon. Chris Ogbu (Imo State), Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji (Ekiti Central), Olayinka James Olalere (Ekiti Central II), Fayose Oluwajomiloju John (Ekiti Central I), Akerele Oluyinka (Ekiti North I) and Emiola Adenike Jennifer -(Ekiti South II).

“The expulsion takes effect from today, Friday, February 10, 2023. the statement read.

It added that the decision of the NWC is sequel to the recommendation of the National Disciplinary Committee and pursuant to Sections 58 and 59 (1)(g) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

“The PDP charges all members of our Party across the country to remain united and focused on the mission of our Party to Rescue, Rebuild and Redirect our nation from misrule”.

Senator Nnamani, who is seeking reelection in the 2023 election was yet to react to the development as at the time of filing this report.