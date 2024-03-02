W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Nollywood Actor Mr Ibu Is Dead

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Saturday, March 2nd, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A close associate of the family confirmed to African Examiner that the ace actor died on Saturday afternoon after he was moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Evercare Hospital, Lekki a few days ago.

He died of cardiac arrest after he had a relapse about a week ago and was rushed to the Lagos-based hospital.

Also, the President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rolla, confirmed the actor’s death.

Last year, the actor underwent surgery to remove one of his legs after soliciting help and prayers from fans. 

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=94245

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Zenith bank

advertisement

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us