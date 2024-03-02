Nollywood Actor Mr Ibu Is Dead

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A close associate of the family confirmed to African Examiner that the ace actor died on Saturday afternoon after he was moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Evercare Hospital, Lekki a few days ago.

He died of cardiac arrest after he had a relapse about a week ago and was rushed to the Lagos-based hospital.

Also, the President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rolla, confirmed the actor’s death.

Last year, the actor underwent surgery to remove one of his legs after soliciting help and prayers from fans.