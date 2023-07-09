BREAKING: President Tinubu Emerges ECOWAS Chairman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has emerged as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

“We will take democracy seriously, Democracy is very tough but it is the best form of government,” he said upon his emergence on Sunday in Guinea-Bissau.

Tinubu’s emergence was announced at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS.

The 63rd Ordinary Session summit was the first engagement of the President within the African continent since he assumed office on May 29, 2023.





