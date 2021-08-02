Breaking: Three Dead As Police Rescue Abducted Wife Of Benue’s Commissioner

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A team of Police has rescued wife of Benue Commissioner for Land and Survey Mrs. Ann Unenge and killed three suspected kidnappers in the operation

The operation was carried out Monday morning.

Three of the kidnappers were said to have been gunned down and Mrs. Unenge was taken to police headquarters around 12: 45noon on Monday.

Many residents are flooding to Benue Police Command headquarters to see bodies of the suspects.

