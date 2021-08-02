W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Breaking: Three Dead As Police Rescue Abducted Wife Of Benue’s Commissioner

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Monday, August 2nd, 2021



(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A team of Police has rescued wife of Benue Commissioner for Land and Survey Mrs. Ann Unenge and killed three suspected kidnappers in the operation

The operation was carried out Monday morning.

Three of the kidnappers were said to have been gunned down and Mrs. Unenge was taken to police headquarters around 12: 45noon on Monday.



Many residents are flooding to Benue Police Command headquarters to see bodies of the suspects.

Details Shortly…

Related Posts


  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=66166

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us