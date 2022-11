I’ve Never Been A Fan Of Cristiano Ronaldo – Mikel Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Nigeria captain, John Mikel Obi, has stated that he has never been a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mikel Obi stated he has always preferred his 37-year-old rival, Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo is presently a free agent after Manchester United terminated his contract this week.

“I’ve never been a Ronaldo fan really.

“For me, when a player has so much ego, I don’t really get it. He’s never been one of my favourite players and that’s why I always go for Messi really,” Obi Mikel told Dubai Eye.

African Examiner recalls that Ronaldo became the first player in World Cup history to score in five successive tournaments.