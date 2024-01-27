I Won’t Be Surprised If Moves Are Made To Impeach Fubara – SAN

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Adeleke Agbola says Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State risks impeachment and therefore needs to tread carefully.

The legal practitioner was speaking in light of recent political developments in the oil-rich state. Fubara and his predecessor Nyesom Wike were at loggerheads which needed President Bola Tinubu’s intervention to quell.

Despite that, some lawmakers who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) have told the governor to represent the 2024 budget which was earlier presented to four members of the assembly.

While reacting to the recent developments and relationship between Fubara and the lawmakers, Agbola urged the governor to be cautious to avoid an impeachment.

“The governor has to tread carefully,” he said while he was featured on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday. “I won’t be surprised if efforts are made to impeach him,” the legal practitioner added.

Another guest on the show Jide Ojo is advising Governor Fubara to mend the fence with the lawmakers by exploring options like defecting to the APC.

“He needs to reach out and make peace,” Ojo, who is also a political analyst, said, wondering: “What stops Fubara from defecting to the APC?”





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



