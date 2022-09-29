W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

(BREAKING) : Three PDP NWC Members Return ‘Mysterious’ N93.6m Paid Into Accounts

Posted by Breaking News, Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Thursday, September 29th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Three members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have returned a “mysterious” N93.6 million paid into their accounts by the leadership of the party.

The three party officers are the Deputy National Chairman (South) Taofeek Arapaja; National Vice Chairman (South), Chief Dan Orbih and National Women Leader, Prof. Stella Affah-Attoe.

Arapaja got N36 million of the said money transferred into his bank account while Orbih and Effah-Attoe got N28.8 million each.



Details Shortly…

