(BREAKING) : Three PDP NWC Members Return ‘Mysterious’ N93.6m Paid Into Accounts

(BREAKING) : Three PDP NWC Members Return ‘Mysterious’ N93.6m Paid Into AccountsBreaking News, Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Thursday, September 29th, 2022
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Three members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have returned a “mysterious” N93.6 million paid into their accounts by the leadership of the party.
The three party officers are the Deputy National Chairman (South) Taofeek Arapaja; National Vice Chairman (South), Chief Dan Orbih and National Women Leader, Prof. Stella Affah-Attoe.
Arapaja got N36 million of the said money transferred into his bank account while Orbih and Effah-Attoe got N28.8 million each.
Details Shortly…
